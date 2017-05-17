Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stock market sustains gain with fresh N101billion – Daily Trust

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Stock market sustains gain with fresh N101billion
Daily Trust
The Nigerian stock market sustained upward trend on Wednesday as investors in the market gained N101 billion at the end of trading. The positive trend was significantly impacted by gains recorded in some large and medium capitalized stocks numbering 25 …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.