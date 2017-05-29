Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stolen, diverted public funds must be accounted for – FG

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said public resources that were looted in the past few years in the country would be accounted for by those involved. Osinbajo stated this on Monday in a nationwide broadcast to mark the second anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. He said that accounting for the funds had become imperative in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.