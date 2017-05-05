Stop attcking TB Joshua, Chris Okotie warned

The House of God International Ministry, founder, Pastor Chris Okotie has been told to stop criticising Prophet T.B Joshua, founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Pastor Chris Okotie on his official Facebook page had said that T.B Joshua ‘is controlled by a malevolent misanthropic spirit,” .

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode speaking on the issue called for unity among the men of God saying ”someone pl tell Kris Okotie to stop attacking TB Joshua? We need unity in the Church and not division. Our clerics MUST come together as one.’

“His hypocritical jeremiad should be ignored. He is just another frustrated shaman seeking public sympathy,” Okotie said.

Prophet T.B Joshua had declared recently that he was planing to move out of Nigeria to the ‘Holy Land’ Israel

T.B Joshua during a church service on March 30 said he had just returned from the ‘Holy Land’ and that after holding meetings with three prominent Israeli mayors of Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Jordan Valley the Israel offered him land and other facilities around the Sea of Galilee to organise meetings for international pilgrims.

He further said that he was relocting to to Israel becuse his ministry was the most persecuted.

He said:“This is the most persecuted ministry in the world. Who are the people persecuting the ministry? My people, Africa.

“That is why I choose to live a lonely life. If you want to see me, come to this church. I don’t go out. It has not been easy – because I don’t know who is a friend or who is an enemy.

“If you learn TB Joshua is not around, I am in a revival. I live in the church here. I don’t have a house outside.”

“What happened to me from the beginning of my ministry is enough to chase me out of this country.

“But I am still in your midst. Upon the persecution and hatred, I decided to follow the path of love. You show hatred; I show love.

“When I go for a revival, you will see the stadium full but I am not carried away by that. I leave where I’m celebrated to live where I’m persecuted.”

“My joy is to see people healed, delivered and blessed. That is my money. Each person that is delivered is more than $20,000 to me! That is the money God gives me – the joy to sleep in peace,”

“You need to know what it means if God uses you to heal and deliver people,

“If you know what it means – the joy in God using you to deliver people – you will never ask the people you deliver to bring money… If God uses you to remove the pain of one, you are more than a millionaire.”

, “If money is your gain, you are robbing yourself. That money is insufficient – it cannot give you peace.”

