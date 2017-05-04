Stop bickering, we lost election because we did not plan well – PDP law maker

By Anayo Okoli.

UMUAHIA—THE Leader of Abia State House of Assembly, Mr. Chinedum Orji has called on the leaders and stakeholders of the main opposition party, PDP, to stop the infighting, blame game and bickering over the loss in the 2015 election, saying that the party failed because the leaders did not plan well.

He declared that President Muhammad Buhari of the ruling APC clearly won the election because they planned well unlike PDP, saying that what the PDP leaders ought to do is to go back to the drawing board, put heads together to reposition the party and plan for future elections.

According to Orji, who represents Umuahia Central State Constituency, the bickering going on in the PDP was unnecessary, pointing out that what was required of the leaders of the party was to close ranks and re-strategize ahead of 2019.

He vehemently condemned the bickering and infighting going on in the in party, insisting that the party meted the loss on itself because they did not plan well for the 2015 general election.

“The blame game and bickering will not help us; no doubt our party lost the election. President Buhari clearly won the election. We lost because we did not plan well. So the ongoing infighting is not necessary. What we need to do is to sit down and re-strategize and reposition the party.

“The party is well rooted, all we need to do is to gather our members together, and we should also tell ourselves the truth of what went wrong in the election design ways to avoid such put our house in order and move forward”, the law maker said.

Orji who spoke in Umuahia, while addressing the PDP ward executives and stakeholders of his constituency, said that it was not late for the party to put its house in order to reposition as a leading party once again.

The Abia House leader said that the continued bickering and blame game would only create more problems for the party urged the party leaders and stakeholders to make sacrifices to ensure that the PDP returns as a big and enviable political party in Nigeria.

The law maker who is the son of the immediate past governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Orji, lamented that the family has been under severe media attack by the political elites in the state simply because his father moved the governorship position to Abia South zone for equity sake.

He said that the family has no regret over the action of the former governor, saying that he did it for the peace and progress of the State. He however expressed regrets that even their Ibeku kinsmen who benefited heavily from the administration of his father were recruited into the attack.

Orji said that the family has forgiven any person who played any negative role against them in last election and urged any person they hurt to also forgive them so that they can pursue a new future together for the good of the constituency and the state in general.

