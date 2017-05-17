Stop Clamouring For Home Based Players, Our best Legs Play Overseas – NFF

BY DICKSON AGBO

The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Bitrus Bewarang has implored Nigerians to be patient with Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, particularly in the area of invitation of players into the national team.

Bewarang, who spoke to allnigeriasoccer.com, said people are complaining that certain players were not invited from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the camp in France’s but defended those who were invited, saying they are one of the best crops Nigeria can boast of from home front.

Bewarang also said Nigerians must understand that the coach is trying to get a very strong national team in place ahead of qualifiers for the 2019 Africa cup of Nations finals in Cameroon and the 2018 world cup finals in Russia.

He insisted that those clamouring for more home base players in the national team must understand that Nigeria’s best legs are based overseas and not home, saying the quality of home base Players in the 1980s and the 1990s are different from the quality of players ply their trade in the home front.

He explained that the nucleus of the national team were home in Nigeria unlike now where every average player want to travel overseas.

The former Plateau United General Manager allayed the fears of Nigerians saying he is absolutely confident that Rohr will take Nigerian international football to the Promised Land.

The post Stop Clamouring For Home Based Players, Our best Legs Play Overseas – NFF appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

