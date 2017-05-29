Stop Complaining, Help Yourself If The Government Is Not Helping You – Obasanjo To Nigerians

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has asked Nigerians to stop complaining and start helping themselves if the government is not helping them.

He said this on Sunday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library conference hall during a youth governance dialogue with the theme: ‘Preparing successor generation for effective participation in governance.’

He noted that a lot of Nigerian youths were disillusioned and had lost hope in the country, arguing that there were opportunities in the country while he was growing up as compared to what obtained now.

The former President, who charged the youth to believe in themselves, said he had rough beginning because he came from a poor background, adding that the condition did not deter him from achieving his aims in life.

He said, “My greatest worry for Africa and Nigeria are the anger and frustration of the youth that can lead to explosion. It will know no bounds. If you talk about Boko Haram, it’s limited to the North-East, MASSOB is limited to the South-East, militants to the Niger Delta and OPC is around the corner here.

“Believe in yourself, as an individual, as a community and a country. We must have this spirit that ‘I will do, I can do.’ In my time, when we had opportunities but there were no facilities, but in your own time, there are facilities but no opportunities. And government is not helping you, so, you have to help yourself.

“When I completed my secondary school education, I got letters of appointment from five places, and then there was an option of one university before me. Now with 152 universities, you have choices but the opportunities are limited.

“You must think of what you can do for yourself, stop complaining and moaning.”

