Stop demonising ECG, engage workers – ISODEC to gov’t – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Stop demonising ECG, engage workers – ISODEC to gov't
Myjoyonline.com
A policy analyst at the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) says the Energy Minister exhibited bad faith when he took on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over its negative balance sheet. Dr Steve Manteaw says anger showed by the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!