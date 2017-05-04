Stop dumping finished goods in Nigeria – Adeosun tells Japanese businessmen – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Stop dumping finished goods in Nigeria – Adeosun tells Japanese businessmen
Daily Post Nigeria
The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has urged a Japanese Trade and Investment Mission to Nigeria to invest in the country by setting up manufacturing plants, instead of shipping-in finished products. Adeosun stated this in a discussion with a …
