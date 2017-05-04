We need manufacturing plants, not finished products, Adeosun tells Japan – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
We need manufacturing plants, not finished products, Adeosun tells Japan
Vanguard
ABUJA—Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has urged Japanese Trade and Investment Mission to invest in Nigeria by setting up manufacturing plants, instead of shipping-in finished products. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
Adeosun assures Japanese investors of fiscal incentives
Japanese firms plan $30bn investments in Nigeria, others
Transportation: FG to link Nigeria with railway
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!