Stop Eating So Much Salt! These Are The Low Sodium Foods That You Should Eat!

Despite the growing number of warnings by the health experts, our diet is still abundant with processed foods that contain excessive amounts of salt that is detrimental to our health. What too much sodium does to our health is that it increases the volume of blood in our blood stream, which results in high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, heart failure, stomach cancer, osteoporosis, kidney stones and headaches , not to mention the weight gain and bloating as a result of water retention. With high blood pressure being a leading cause of cardiovascular disease, it has become evident that lower sodium intake is one of the most important prevention measures.

High sodium foods we use in our diet include

Smoked, cured, salted or canned meat, fish or poultry including bacon, cold cuts, ham, frankfurters, sausage, sardines, caviar and anchovies

Frozen breaded meats and dinners, such as burritos and pizza

Canned entrees, such as ravioli, spam and chili

Salted nuts

Beans canned with salt added

Buttermilk

Regular and processed cheese, cheese spreads and sauces

Cottage cheese

Bread and rolls with salted tops

Quick breads, self-rising flour, biscuit, pancake and waffle mixes

Pizza, croutons and salted crackers

Prepackaged, processed mixes for potatoes, rice, pasta and stuffing

Regular canned vegetables and vegetable juices

Olives, pickles, sauerkraut and other pickled vegetables

Vegetables made with ham, bacon or salted pork

Packaged mixes, such as scalloped or au gratin potatoes, frozen hash browns and Tater Tots

Commercially prepared pasta and tomato sauces and salsa

Regular canned and dehydrated soup, broth and bouillon

Cup of noodles and seasoned ramen mixes

Soy sauce, seasoning salt, other sauces and marinades

Bottled salad dressings, regular salad dressing with bacon bits

Salted butter or margarine

Instant pudding and cake

Large portions of ketchup, mustard

According to American Heart Association “With 65% of sodium in their diet coming from supermarkets and 25% from restaurants 9 out of 10 Americans consume too much sodium, exceeding the dosage recommended by AHA by 1900mg.”

Health benefits of a low sodium diet

Low sodium diet is strongly recommended as it not only improves the overall health and appearance, but it also affects three major risk factors – high blood pressure, stroke and coronary heart disease.

A research comprised of 14 cohort studies and five randomized controlled trials reporting all cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, stroke, or coronary heart disease, 37 randomized controlled trials measuring blood pressure, renal function, blood lipids, and catecholamine levels in adults and nine controlled trials and one cohort study in children reporting on blood pressure shows three major health benefits of low sodium diet

In adults a reduction in sodium intake significantly reduced resting systolic blood pressure by 3.39 mm Hg and and resting diastolic blood pressure by 1.54 mm Hg

In children, a reduction in sodium intake significantly reduced systolic blood pressure by 0.84 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure by 0.87 mm Hg

Lower sodium intake is also associated with a reduced risk of stroke and fatal coronary heart disease in adults

Suggested list of low sodium foods

Even though pervasive in our diets, high sodium foods are not that difficult to avoid or to replace by healthier alternatives. Here is a list of healthy, low sodium alternatives to the previous list, suggested by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and AHA Sodium blog, complete with recipes for you to try at home.

Meat, fish, eggs, beans and peas

Fresh meat (beef, veal, lamb, pork), poultry, fish or shellfish – low in sodium, rich in protein and iron

Eggs – low in sodium, rich in protein and omega -3 fatty acids

Dried or frozen beans and peas – low in sodium, rich in protein and iron

Suggested daily intake: 2-3 servings per day

Recipe suggestions:

Low calorie and low sodium delicious lunch choice.

Healthy home-made dip low in sodium and rich in fiber and protein.

Dairy

Low-sodium cheese (swiss, goat, brick, ricotta, fresh mozzarella)

Cream cheese (light and skim)

Milk (1% or skim)

Suggested daily intake: 2-3 servings per day

Recipe suggestion:

Creamy, crunchy, low calorie and low sodium snack

Fruits and vegetables

Fresh, frozen, canned, or dried fruits

Fresh or frozen vegetables without added sauces

Low-sodium tomato juice or V-8 juice

Low-sodium tomato sauce

Suggested daily intake: 5 or more servings per day

Recipe suggestions:

Rich, low sodium dessert.

Zero-sodium, healthy breakfast choice.

Tasty and healthy salad super rich in protein and fiber.

Low calorie, low sodium, savory snack.

Breads, grains

Low-sodium breads

Low-sodium cereals (old-fashioned oats, quick cook oatmeal, grits, Cream of Wheat or Rice, shredded wheat)

Pasta (noodles, spaghetti, macaroni)

Rice

Low-sodium crackers

Low-sodium bread crumbs

Granola

Corn tortillas

Plain taco shells

Suggested daily intake: 6 or more servings per day

Recipe suggestions:

Healthy breakfast choice with only 22mg of sodium, and 3 grams of protein and fiber.

Great dinner choice rich in vitamin K, protein and fiber.

Sweets (consume in moderation)

Sherbet, sorbet, Italian ice, popsicles

Fig bars, gingersnaps

Jelly beans and hard candy

Recipe suggestion

Low calorie, rich and fudgy dessert.

Fats, oils, condiments (consume in moderation)

Low-sodium butter and margarine

Vegetable oils

Low-sodium salad dressing

Homemade gravy without salt

Low-sodium soups

Low-sodium broth or bouillon

Lemon juice

Vinegar

Herbs and spices without salt

Low-sodium mustard

Low-sodium catsup

Low-sodium sauce mixes

