Stop exploiting Buhari's ill health, northern group tell Yoruba leaders
Vanguard
Stop exploiting Buhari's ill health, northern group tell Yoruba leaders
Vanguard
A group, Northern Patriotic Assembly (NPA) has warned politicians in the country to stop exploiting President Muhammadu Buhari's ill health situation for political and personal gains. In a statement issued in Kaduna Wednesday the group said such …
