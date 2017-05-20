‘Stop insulting Buhari, northern leaders or face our wrath’

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Apparently angered by the criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari from former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, Northern Youths yesterday warned him to stop further verbal onslaught on their son or be ready to face the consequences of his utterances.

The youths under the aegis of Arewa Youths Forum, AYF, in a strongly worded memo to Fani-Kayode, warned him to desist from lying against Buhari all in a bid to create tension and chaos in the country for his selfish interest.

The memo signed by the National President of the Arewa Youth Forum, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, asked security agencies to arrest and prosecute the former minister for inciting hatred based on lies against Mr. President and the Igbo in Nigeria.

Turning away from Fani-Kayode, the northern youths warned politicians trying to use the current health of the president to cause trouble in the land to steer clear.

The youths said: “As the umbrella organization of all Northern youths in the 19 northern states, we want to warn Femi Fani-Kayode that he should stop insulting the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and other northern leaders or be ready to face our wrath.

“AYF also wants to condemn in its entirety the recent outbursts by Fani Kayode that President Buhari said he would never forgive the Ibos. As we know that President Muhammadu Buhari is the father of the nation and his policies has shown that he means well for the country.

“While we condemn his move to malign the President using ethnic and religious sentiments, we want to use the opportunity to call on security operatives to call the former aviation Minister to present his facts on the said discussion or be prosecuted for incitement and causing disaffection in the country. This is because his statement can cause the breach of trust and led to crisis at a time we are building trust and working to bring all Nigerians together across the length and breath of the country.

“The north and indeed Nigeria is at a cross road and we want to support the Stand of the Northern elders that all efforts should be geared towards retaining the presidency in the region. This is because it will engender equity and justice and go a long way to foster love and unity since the north has not enjoyed its share of power in the recent past.

“To this end we are calling on all politicians of Northern extraction to put politics aside and face the reality on ground. Plots by other region to short charge the north of its turn in the presidency needs to be checked.

“Consequently, if by any situation President Muhammadu Buhari refuses to contest in 2019, the forum is already putting in place measures to support any party , group or individual that supports and believes in retaining the presidency in North.

“AYF believes this is not the time to sit on the fence and we use the opportunity to call on the Northern Governors to act in the over all interests of the region and not their selfish interests that many at times overrides that of the personal interests.

We are hearing of our governors having secret meetings with southerners in bargaining power for their own selfish, we urge them to desist as the key to any political power in 2019 election recides with the people,” AYF warned.

The post ‘Stop insulting Buhari, northern leaders or face our wrath’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

