Stop interfering in Anambra Central matters, lawmaker tells colleagues

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA— AN Anambra State lawmaker, Mr. Charles Ezeani has called on his colleagues to stop further interference on the controversial Anambra Central senatorial election, reminding them that only the courts could take the final decision on the matter.

The state House of Assembly recently passed a resolution calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to fix a date for the election since the Supreme Court had taken a final decision on it.

But Ezeani, (PDP Anaocha 11), in a statement in Awka, urged INEC to discountenance the resolution passed by the state legislature because there were still unresolved litigations standing in the way of Anambra Central rerun election.

Describing the resolution as putting the cart before the horse, the lawmaker asked his colleagues to be patient with the judiciary, reminding them that there were checks and balances in any democracy.

According to him, since some of the cases concerning Anambra Central senatorial rerun election were still in court, passing a resolution and asking INEC to conduct the election, was not the proper thing to do.

