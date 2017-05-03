“Stop Looking For Famous People To Influence Your Children, I Am Not A Role Model,” Amber Rose Slams Parents
Former stripper and model, Amber Rose has slammed parents who call her out on her behavior and lifestyle as they claimed it influences their children. The model and mother of one took to her social media page to slam parents cautioning them that she is not a role model. She further advised parents to stop…
The post “Stop Looking For Famous People To Influence Your Children, I Am Not A Role Model,” Amber Rose Slams Parents appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!