Stop Police, others from searching my homes, Wike urges court

By Innocent Anaba

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to restrain the Inspector-General of Police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Department of State Services, DSS, from searching his homes.

Wike, who said, through his lawyer, Mr Sylva Ogwemoh, SAN, that he was being witch-hunted, is praying the court to determine whether Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution precludes the defendants from applying for and or obtaining any process of any court requiring or compelling his appearance.

The governor is praying for a declaration that the defendants, whether by themselves, their servants, agents, officers or privies, cannot apply for, obtain, issue or in any way or manner, execute any search warrant at his residence when his tenure as governor has not expired.

Wike is praying the court for an order restraining the defendants from applying for, issuing or entering his residence in Abuja or anywhere else in Nigeria, by virtue of a search warrant or any court process which shall compel or require his physical presence.

He also wants the court to bar them from searching his apartment with a view to removing any item during his tenure as Rivers State governor since his immunity is preserved by Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution.

In an affidavit in support of the originating summons, Mr Emmanuel Aguma, SAN, said he knows Wike, who was sworn in as Rivers State governor on May 29, 2015 for a four year term.

He said that the governor held a press conference on April 29 in Port Harcourt, where he stated that the Inspector-General of Police intends to raid his (Wike’s) Abuja residence at Ortega Close, off Hassan Usman Katina Street, Asokoro Extension.

“The intendment of the raid, according to the plaintiff’s press conference, is to incriminate him in an unspecified crime through the recovery of huge sums of money, firearms and expensive wrist watches.

The post Stop Police, others from searching my homes, Wike urges court appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

