Stop wishing us death, you still need us – Obasanjo tells Nigerian youths

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has appealed to Nigerian youths to desist from wishing their past leaders, including him dead, as the youths still need their mentoring and advise‎. Obasanjo made the appeal when he spoke during the Youth Governance Dialogue organized by the Youth Development Centre arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential …

The post Stop wishing us death, you still need us – Obasanjo tells Nigerian youths appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest