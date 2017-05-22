“Stormy Hearts” New character posters released [photos] – Pulse Nigeria
|
"Stormy Hearts" New character posters released [photos]
Pulse Nigeria
Judith Audu has released character posters for her second feature film, "Stormy Hearts," which is set to debut in June. Published: 3 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Kenneth Okolie in "Stormy Hearts" play. Kenneth Okolie in "Stormy Hearts" …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!