Strict rules for visitors after BLF altercation in Parliament – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Strict rules for visitors after BLF altercation in Parliament
Times LIVE
Parliament has resolved to strictly enforce rules governing the participation of citizens in public hearings and visits to the national legislature. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. MPs have proposed that the rules of parliament be printed …
I won't apologise to that stupid parliament, says Mngxitama
BLF members may face criminal charges following Parly fracas
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!