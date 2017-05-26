Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Strike: Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries to invigilate NECO exams in Nasarawa

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

With its teachers currently on strike, the Nasarawa Government says it has deployed commissioners, permanent secretaries and other management officers to invigilate the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations. The examinations hold between May 25, 2017 and July 25, 2017. “The examination will hold as scheduled; we have made adequate arrangements to ensure it is hitch-free.…

The post Strike: Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries to invigilate NECO exams in Nasarawa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.