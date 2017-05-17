Strike cripples Lagos ports

• Customs loses over N3b

Business activities at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) and the Tin-Can Island port in Lagos were again, brought to a halt yesterday, as clearing agents and the truck drivers continued with their strike over the deplorable state of the roads leading to the ports.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), it was learnt, has already lost over N3billion at Lagos port to the two-day strike. Also, terminal operators, shipping companies and other government agencies at all the ports, would also lose billions should the strike extend beyond tomorrow.

A senior Customs officer who craved anonymity told The Nation that Apapa and Tin-Can Customs generate, respectively, over N1 billion daily from the ports. He said this excludes what Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), NIMASA, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Shippers Council and other agencies make.

The leadership of the striking workers refused to call their members to order, despite the assurance given to them on Monday, by NPA Managing Director, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman and the Executive Secretary Nigerian Shippers’Council, Mr Hassan Bello because of the fact at their disposal.

The National President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Prince Olayiola Shittu said the strike would not be called off until the Minister of Transport, RotimiAmaechi visits the port.

ANALCA and importers, Shittu said, had few months ago, urged the Minister of Power,Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to come up with a master plan to address the intractable Apapa, Lagos, gridlock before they embarked on the strike.

The gridlock caused by the deplorable condition of the road, according to Shittu, has bocome a common feature of the area with its toll on trucks, cars and other vehicles which often break down.

The Federal Government, Shittu said, makes billions of naira from the ports daily.

The post Strike cripples Lagos ports appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

