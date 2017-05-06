Strike: Kogi NMA urges doctors to disregard sack threat – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Strike: Kogi NMA urges doctors to disregard sack threat
Daily Trust
The Kogi chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Saturday directed its members to disregard the threat by the State Government to sack any doctor who participated in the ongoing strike in the state. NMA, in a press statement issued in …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!