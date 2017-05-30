Strike paralyses govt activities in Cross River

By Emma Una

CALABAR – GOVERNMENT activities were paralysed in Cross River on Tuesday following an indefinite strike embarked upon by civil servants in the state to demand for the payment of five years gratuity to retirees of the state civil service

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the state called out the workers on strike after the government failed to respond to a twenty one day ultimatum given to the state Governor Senator Ben Ayade to pay retired civil servants their gratuity which has been outstanding since 2012 failed.

Mr John Ushie, the Chairman of the NLC in the state told Vanguard on phone that the workers were left with no option than to embark on the strike to press home their demand that retirees be paid their gratuity which is their right after they have retired from the state civil service.

“We gave the government fourteen days ultimatum of our plans to embark on strike and this was ignored by government and again we gave them another seven days which ended on Friday last week and nobody responded so we have no choice than to go on strikle which is indefinite”.

Mr Ushie said many of the retired workers have died while waiting for their gratuity and when the state got the Paris Club refund there was high expectations that the retired workers would be paid but after series of appeals to the governor nothing has come forth.

“We had high hopes that with the Paris Club refund the workers who have retired in the past five years would be paid their gratuity but the series of appeals made to the governor have not yielded any results”

When Vanguard reporter went round offices, the state secretariat was shut, state High Court and Magistrate Courts were locked, secondary schools gates were locked while students lurked around and

the streets were not swept with debris clogging everywhere.

Government is yet to make any statement on the strike at the time of this report at about 1.00pm

