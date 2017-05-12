Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Strong art, but less spoon-feeding next time, please – Venice Biennale 2017, review – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Strong art, but less spoon-feeding next time, please – Venice Biennale 2017, review
Telegraph.co.uk
Peering down through the plate-glass floor in the German pavilion at the Venice Biennale, you see figures moving in the cavity between this specially installed surface and the actual floor a metre or so beneath: wasted-looking youths in hoodies
The 6 Baldest Grabs for Attention at the 2017 Venice Biennale, from S&M Acts to 118-Foot-Tall Donald TrumpsW Magazine
Venice Biennale taps artistic angst amid rising nationalismChron.com
chinese pavilion showcases 'continuum generation by generation' at the venice art biennaleDesignboom
Pulse Nigeria
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.