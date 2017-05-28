Structures under high tension lines in Ondo, Ekiti to go — BEDC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Structures built under the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) high tension lines in Ondo and Ekiti states are to be demolished forthwith as part of the company’s measures against electrocution.

Speaking in Akure, the company’s Chief State Head, Ondo/ Ekiti State s, Kunbi Labiyi, said the census of such structures across the two state was being taken.

Labiyi lamented that thousands of people still trade,build or work under the high tension lines despite the danger and the enlightenment programmee on safety by the company.

“The implication of any encroachment, the statutory right of way is that building/structure/shop is exposed to danger of electrical accident resulting to electrocution and/ or collapse of electric pole”, she said.

Labiyi also threatened to submit names of suspected energy thieves to the EFCC for prosecution.

She alleged that many corporate institutions and individuals engage in energy theft, thereby constituting themselves to economic saboteurs.

Speaking on power outages in Ondo North and South, the Chief Head said consumers in the areas were owing the company over N1billion .

She said the company had 18,694 customers in Ondo North and 18,527 in the South.

According to her, customers across 38 communities in Ondo North were owning over N700m while those in 53 communities in the South were indebted to the tune of over N328m.

However, six communities in the northern area of the state have been energized following an agreement reached on how to offset the debt.

