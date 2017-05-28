Pages Navigation Menu

Structures under high tension lines in Ondo, Ekiti to go — BEDC

Posted on May 28, 2017

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Structures  built under the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC)  high tension lines in Ondo and Ekiti states are to be demolished forthwith as part of  the company’s  measures  against electrocution.

Speaking  in Akure, the company’s Chief State Head, Ondo/ Ekiti State s, Kunbi Labiyi, said the census of such structures across the two state was being  taken.

Illegal Market and structure under the high tension power lines knows along Power line road between Council /Power line Bus stop, in Idimu in Lagso were demolished by Lagos State Building Control Agency[LASBCA] and Lagos state Taskforce Monitoring and Enforcement, Tuesday. Videos By Bunmi Azeez.(File)

Labiyi lamented that thousands of people still trade,build or work under the high tension  lines   despite the  danger and  the enlightenment programmee on safety by the company.

“The implication of any encroachment, the statutory right  of way is that building/structure/shop is exposed to danger of electrical accident resulting to electrocution and/ or collapse of electric pole”, she said.

Labiyi also threatened to submit names of suspected energy thieves to the EFCC for prosecution.

She alleged that many corporate  institutions and individuals engage in  energy theft, thereby constituting themselves to economic saboteurs.

Speaking on power outages in  Ondo North and South, the Chief Head  said consumers in the areas were owing the company over N1billion .

She said the company had 18,694 customers in Ondo North  and 18,527 in the South.

According to her,  customers across 38 communities in Ondo North were  owning over N700m while those in 53 communities in the South were indebted to the tune of  over N328m.

However, six communities in the northern area of the state have been energized following an agreement reached on how to offset the debt.

 

