Struggling with What to Eat Tonight? Here are 20 Quick and Healthy Dinner Recipes For You To Choose!

You are a corporate workhorse. Your boss loves you for that. Your paycheque says it all. Life, as you know it, is good.

Okay, let’s cut to the chase. The other side of the story is you always head home with a tired body, exhausted brain, and a hungry stomach. Some nights you would go straight to your favorite fast food joint and get what seems to be your perpetual go-to meal. The question is, are you sure you are eating real, healthy food and not artificial junk masquerading as one?

On other days, you try to muster up all the skills you need to prepare yourself a decent meal–using whatever’s left of your weekly supply. You’re lucky if you happen to have whole grain noodles, fresh tomatoes, and parmesan. Otherwise, grilled skinless chicken breasts would also make a nice, healthy treat. In both instances, you feel a quick sigh of relief, a refreshing break from your rather stale, unhealthy diet.

You don’t need to force yourself to eat food that only does your body more harm than good. It only takes a few minutes to whip up something that will not only satisfy your palate but will also boost your energy for the next day

Here are 20 quick and healthy dinner recipes you can enjoy all without breaking a sweat.

When you get both nutrition and gastronomic indulgence, you know it’s something you need to try. This easy marinara recipe makes use of fresh vegetables, ground sirloin, and jarred marinara sauce–no need to do the sauce from scratch! If you’re preparing a week-long meal plan, this recipe is recommended as it has a shelf life of five days and can be kept in mason jars.

Total prep and cook time: 30-35 minutes

Health factor: Ground sirloin is the leanest cut of meat–that’s fatless protein for you!

White beans have a mellow, blunt taste to them which means you can mix them in whatever sauce or broth you have. This tuna quesadilla recipe takes its taste from fresh cherry tomato pico, making it a savory meal you can have any time of the day.

Total prep and cook time: 25 minutes

Health factor: Beans are known to score low on the glycemic index. This helps reduce your risk of heart diseases and diabetes.

Can’t get enough of marinara? Partner it with coconut oil to make a succulent base for this super quick sardine meal.

Total prep and cook time: 1 minute

Health factor: Aside from tuna, sardines are known to be one of the highest sources of omega-3 fatty acids which lower chances of heart diseases

The lemon’s tangy taste cuts through the fresh, earthy texture of vegetables ultimately providing you with a satisfying multi-sensory experience.

Total prep and cook time: 20 minutes

Health factor: Keeping a high-fiber diet can help lower cholesterol levels and improve digestion.

This simple Hawaiian dish offers a nice balance between the melt-in-your-mouth goodness of fresh salmon and the creamy, smooth taste of avocado. Add to this the filling quality of rice and you’ll surely have a full meal, hook, line, and sinker.

Total prep and cook time: 20 minutes

Health factor: Avocados are very nutritious and contain a wide variety of vitamins and minerals as well as healthy fats.

A healthy and deliciously satisfying meal in a single sheet pan. This improved and simplified version of everyone’s favorite chicken recipe, cuts down on prep and cook time while keeping the delectable taste of the meal we’ve all grown to love.

Total prep and cook time: 40 minutes

Health factor: Did you know that chicken meat is a natural antidepressant? Keep your happy hormones afloat even after a challenging day at the office with this easy-to-prepare meal.

This version of the popular egg dish offers a generous load of spinach, leeks, and dill. The meal also highlights the sweet taste of ham and the piquant texture of cheese.

Total prep and cook time: 30 minutes

Health factor: This pantry staple is packed with vitamins and minerals and is rich in protein, amino acids, and healthy fats.

This delicious chicken meal, that doubles as a snack, is an ideal recipe for people who are on the go. Pop the breaded chicken in the oven, prepare your dipping sauce, add in some greens, and it’s done!

Total prep and cook time: 25 minutes

Health factor: Baking the chicken instead of frying gives you all the flavors without the guilt.

No need to have advanced cooking skills to put this delicious meal together. This dish has the zesty, refreshing flavors of orange and lemon and infuses it into the tender and flaky meat of salmon.

Total prep and cook time: 25-30 minutes

Health factor: The combination of salmon and potato in this meal makes it great for the bones and heart.

Fresh salad recipes always do the trick. If you’re looking for a meal that is packed with flavours without compromising on nutritional value, this delightful concoction is perfect for you.

Total prep and cook time: 30 minutes

Health factor: Quinoa, often called as the “wonder grain” is loaded with protein, fiber, and antioxidants. It is also popularly known to be a healthier alternative to carbohydrates.

This simpler take on everyone’s favorite Indian meal uses rotisserie chicken, cutting your cooking time in half. It also contains Greek yogurt which adds an interesting dimension to its already flavorful taste profile.

Total prep and cook time: 45 minutes

Health factor: Yogurt is known to help address certain gastrointestinal conditions such as lactose intolerance, constipation, and diarrhea.

This hearty and easy-to-prepare meal marries the sublime taste of chickpeas and the invigorating quality of tomatoes. It also offers a generous serving of fresh ingredients such as parsley, cucumber, and green onions—a sure burst of flavors in the mouth!

Total prep and cook time: 10 minutes

Health factor: Tomatoes help maintain a healthy blood pressure level.

Partner your favorite meat recipes with this dolled up cucumber-based meal. Cooked with butter and cream and accompanied with horseradish, lemon zest, and dill, this sumptuous side dish also makes a great, filling meal all on its own.

Total prep and cook time: 35 minutes

Health factor: Cucumber helps fight body inflammation with its cooling properties.

Want to treat yourself to an easy yet satisfying dish? This quick chicken fettuccine meal contains all the flavors you need to happily cap off your frantic day at work.

Total prep and cook time: 20 minutes

Health factor: This fettuccine and chicken combo is a goud source of protein.

The refreshing taste of the sea in the mouth is a perfect way to shoo away all the exhaustion you’ve drawn in during the day. This one-pot broth-based meal is easy to prepare and yields a savory delight.

Total prep and cook time: 30 minutes

Health factor: Mussels are dense in nutrients and are believed to be the best seafood since they are farmed using environmentally-friendly methods.

Packed with a wide variety of healthful compounds and minerals, this super meal transforms your dull dining into a unique appetizing experience.

Total prep and cook time: 25 minutes

Health factor: Enjoy kale’s vitamin-rich flavor profile as well as garlic’s pungent nutritional composition.

Not even your busy schedule can stop you from enjoying this one-pot Japanese treat. This quick, savory meal will surely give all the after-work comfort that you deserve.

Total prep and cook time: 20 minutes

Health factor: Enjoy a hearty meal that comes with a good protein boost.

Super simple and easy to prepare, this delicious wrap recipe is a healthy alternative to your usual heavy meat-based meal. The crunchy texture of lettuce and the savory taste of pork will surely bring joy to your taste buds.

Total prep and cook time: 25 minutes

Health factor: Lettuce is a healthier alternative to rice or bread—equally filling minus the carbs.

The richness of coconut milk, pungent spice of curry paste, and the tasty slivers of chicken breasts make this easy to prepare noodle soup a perfect evening meal.

Total prep and cook time: 15 minutes

Health factor: Soups are generally made up of liquid contents and they fill you up without all the unnecessary calories.

This easy to prepare meal comes with oodles of flavors that burst in your mouth sending you straight to a unique and satisfying gastronomic adventure.

Total prep and cook time: 40 minutes

Health factor: Shrimps are known to be low in calories and high in protein.

