Students injured at Osun State University

Posted on May 24, 2017

Some members of staff and students of the Osun State University, College of Education, in Ipetu Ijesa, were on Tuesday injured when officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety located in the town invaded the campus. Although the reason for the invasion was not known as of the time of filing …

