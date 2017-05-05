Students lament as Bayelsa govt increases university fees by 200 per cent – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Students lament as Bayelsa govt increases university fees by 200 per cent
Premium Times
Students of the Bayelsa government-owned Niger Delta University (NDU) at Amasoma have decried increase in school fees and other levies in the university, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Some of the students, who bemoaned the increment describing …
