Students laud Nigerian banks on USSD

A CROSS section of students in select universities have commended Skye Bank for the introduction of *833# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code solution on campus life, describing the evolution as a defining development that has simplified banking transactions for undergraduates on campus.

Commenting on the introduction of the Skye Bank *833# USSD code, Stephanie Okoro, a 400 level student of English, Obafemi Awolowo University said: “Sincerely life has been made so easy for me with the introduction of the USSD code as I can now do practically everything with my phone.”

Speaking from Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Danladi Garba, 200 level student of Geography and Town Planning, noted with excitement that: “Gone are the days when to buy airtime, you’d have to walk long distances and buy with physical cash, but nowadays, at the comfort of your hostel or wherever, just dial *833#, and you are home and dry.”

On the other hand, Ekundayo Koleosho, a 500 level student of Chemical Engineering, University of Lagos, noted with emphasis, the freedom and ease with which transactions are now being carried out, stating that: “The fascinating thing for me is that no internet connection is required to consummate any transaction. The code works on all phone types and is a faster and more convenient way of carrying out transactions seamlessly.”

The bank’s USSD Code *883# is a banking on the go solution which allows anyone with a mobile phone to do transactions such as buy airtime, transfer money, pay bills, check your balance and even open an account, anytime and anywhere which positions the bank for future growth as internet penetration continues to deepen in Africa and the use of mobile phones becomes the new and preferred banking channel.

The progress in internet banking, smart card banking and mobile banking has been revolutionary and breath-taking. Customers now perform basic banking transactions like account balance request, transfers and online payments from the comfort of their homes thus complementing the effort of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to build a cashless economy and enhance financial inclusion.

