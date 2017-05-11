Study of flight tickets shows the best time to book an overseas vacation
The cost of a vacation can vary widely by when you book and when you travel, data from a new airfare study suggests. Booking on a Monday can save as much as $250 on a summer flight to Europe.
The post Study of flight tickets shows the best time to book an overseas vacation appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!