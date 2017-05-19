Stunning Designs on New Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Design and Display

Samsung’s new S series flagship smartphones recently unveiled in Nigeria with features builds on Samsung’s heritage. Stunning designs, extremely high-end functional device, with variable display options, 5.8-inch for the Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch for Galaxy S8+. The bezel-less designed display thus forming a smooth continuous surface and the absence buttons or harsh angles gives it an infinite feel. The powerful silhouette created by the rounded-off corners of the S8 series enables comfortable one-handed operation while the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back accounts for its durability and a high-quality finish.

The obverse part of the phone is mostly just display with perfect symmetry, thereby virtually eliminating the bezel. The physical home button usually located in the front of the phone has been replaced with a digital home button, built into the glass. Both devices feature a rear mounted fingerprint reader, quite close to the camera lens. The always-on display makes a return, and now shows you the home button whenever the phone is locked – so you know where to press to wake the phone.

The Infinity Display of the Galaxy S8 series is a Super AMOLED display panel with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 resulting in a crisp display and a pixel density of 530 ppi. The AMOLED panel delivers deep, inky blacks and incredible contrast, making images life-like.

The Camera

The Galaxy S8 and S8+’s 12 MP rear camera utilises Dual Pixel technology that gives it an incredibly fast autofocus ability thus allowing users capture important moments in time. The F1.7 lens, help makes pictures appear bright and crisp even if taking in low-lit environments. Samsung did revamp the front-facing camera to an 8MP with auto focus. This will definitely excite selfie addicts as pictures come out sharp and vibrant. Another obvious addition is a new multi-frame image processor that takes three shots every single time a picture is taken, reducing blur and leaving users with a sharper shot. The Samsung Galaxy S8 series are pioneering the first truly mobile HDR screen. Samsung with her recent partnership with Netflix and Amazon to offer HDR streaming to its phone, with users view HDR-enabled programming on a phone.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+’s extended screen is perfect for multitasking. Users can multitask seamlessly while watching a video; just open your favorite IM app along with the video player using Multi Window and text with the full keyboard without having to hide the video playing. While the Multi Window resizes the whole app window, the Snap Window feature will display only the selected area so you can refer to it while you are doing any other task.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ offer five types of security technologies: iris recognition (most secure biometric identification system available on a smartphone), face recognition, pattern, password, and PIN, users can easily choose their preferred method. Users can use the iris scanner to unlock their devices without having to swipe the phone. With the face recognition, users can instantly unlock their devices with a look. Without the PIN or pattern, simply look into the camera on the lock screen to unlock the device. Users can also use the Secure Folder app to save important files, images, videos, and apps.

Galaxy S8 and S8+ have IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and can be submerged up to 1.5m of fresh water for 30 minute thus owners can capture memories in rain, at pool parties or out on the beach with loved ones. When wet, the device stops automatically charging to prevent short circuits.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

