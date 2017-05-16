Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stylish BellaNaijarian Living in Philadelphia? Represent us at the ZAZAII & ZUVAA Trunkshow Tour & Win a $100 Coupon

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian fashion department store, ZAZAII is currently partnering with ZUVAA for a pop-up trunk show tour in over ten cities in the United States this year. The tour kicked off in April and we gave an opportunity to a BellaNaijarian to represent us at the trunk show in Atlanta! This is truly an exceptional tour and it’s […]

The post Stylish BellaNaijarian Living in Philadelphia? Represent us at the ZAZAII & ZUVAA Trunkshow Tour & Win a $100 Coupon appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.