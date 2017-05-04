Stylish Mama-to-be! Beyoncé’s Gucci Ensemble is All The Style Inspiration you need Today
Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoff in a standout Gucci ensemble. The pregnant star stepped out for her team’s final game with husband Jay Z at the Staples Center and all eyes were on the singer. The stylish mama-to-be blessed the Bey Hive with a closer look of her Sunday date night outfit in an […]
