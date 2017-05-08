Pages Navigation Menu

Subscribe To FG’s Savings Bond, DG Tells Nigerians – The Tide

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business


Subscribe To FG's Savings Bond, DG Tells Nigerians
The Tide
The Director-General of debt Management Office (DMO), Mr Abraham Nwankwo, has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the new Federal Government's Savings Bond (FGNSB) for their benefit. Nwankwo made the call during a grassroots advocacy and …
