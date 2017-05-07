Subsidy probe: Why Senators may invite former NNPC, PPPR bosses – Daily Trust
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Subsidy probe: Why Senators may invite former NNPC, PPPR bosses
Daily Trust
A number of top retired and serving government officials as well as chief executives of oil marketing companies could face investigation and possible prosecution, if threats by the Senate to begin probe of an alleged N10 trillion fuel subsidy spending …
OTC: The Changing Face of Oil Business in Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!