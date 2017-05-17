Success faults Rohr on Iheanacho

Watford wonderkid Isaac Success named Kelechi Iheanacho as the best footballer he has played with in his career when he was put on the spot, and has reminisced about their partnership in the Nigerian youth teams.

Success is on the same page as Nigeria U15 coach Danladi Nasidi, saying the Manchester City talent is best when he’s playing as a second striker not a number nine.

‘’I have played in Spain, I am playing here (England) now but I haven’t had the chance to play with a lot of teams here,’’ Success said.

‘’In general the best player I have played with is Kelechi, the partnership was justsuperb, it was just so good.

‘’You can enjoy Kelechi more as a support striker because he is a creative player and a player that can make a difference anytime with assists or clear chances he can always covert. You can’t take that from him.’’

Isaac Success made his international debut for Nigeria’s senior team in March against Senegal, and is in contention to be named in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

The post Success faults Rohr on Iheanacho appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

