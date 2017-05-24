Succour in Abia community as its perennial water problems ends

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—IT was joy galore in the sleepy rural Nsirimo Amaise community of Umuahia South Council of Abia State as succour came their way following the commissioning of a motorized borehole to tackle the age long challenge over potable drinking water.

The communty is one of the forgotten coummunities in the State even though it is part of the Umuahia Capital territory, hence the joy elicited by the commissioning of the water project facilitated by the Senator representing Abia Central, Chief Theodore Orji through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Speaking during the commissioning, the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Eze Adolphus Ugwunna commended Senator Theodore Orji for remembering his community and expressed joy that the water problem which they suffered has come to an end and appealed to his subjects to ensure proper maintence of the borehole.

Also speaking, the President General of Nsirimo Amaise Develoment Union, HighChief Ezeji Raymond Nwosu described the siting of the water borehole for the community as a “true dividend of democracy for the grass root”.

Expressing the happiness of the community which lamented their long history of neglect in terms of infrastucture, Nwosu commended Senator Orji for the project which he said would go a long way to solve the perennial water problem of the community.

“This is what I call true dividend of democracy to the grass root which I believe is the true essence of representation. Representing the people without positively affecting the lives of the people I have no represetation. Our distinuished Senator, here is actually representing the good people of Abia Central well at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, Nwosu said.

In his remarks before inaugurating the water borehole, Senator Orji explained that he facilitated the project from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Develoment to help in ameliorating the water problem of the community and charged them to own and protect the project by keeping surveilence on it, the especially the generating set so that it will not be stolen.

“Nsirimo is very dear to my heart, I could have sited this project anywhere in the district. When the need for this water project came, my mind went straight to Nsirimo and I am happy that it was sited at the appropriate place.

“It is a debt owe you for voting for me and ensuring that I am a Senator today. That is what it should be and that is what leadership should be”, Orji said, and expressed happiness that he has signed his sinature in the six Council areas that make up his constituency through water, road, erosion control and electricity projects.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe charged the people of Nsirimo Amaise to effectively utilize and protect the motorized borehole project.

Represented by the State Director Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Deacon Ebere Simeon Oziri, Ogbe said: “The people of Nsirimo should be aware that this project belongs to them and should therefore do everything to protect it. The project is expected to serve the people and not exploit them. They should set up a mini committee to manage it”.

Oziri commended Senator Orji for his role in the actualization of the project, saing “our mission today is to commission and handover the motorized borehole project constructed for Nsirimo people. It might interest you to know that this project and many others like it were attracted by Sen. Orji. He attracted two roads in Umuahia North Council area which construction has almost been concluded. The highpoint of the cermony was the handing over of the keys of the water borehole project to the traditional ruler, Eze Alphonsus Ugwunna by Senetor Orji.

