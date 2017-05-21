Sugar crisis hits hard – Independent
|
Independent
|
Sugar crisis hits hard
Independent
The sugar shortage in the country has seen sugar prices going as high as Shs8,000 for a kilogram. Various explanations have been made for the crisis of one of the most essential household commodities. According to the sugar manufacturers association …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!