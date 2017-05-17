Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suicide Bomber kill five persons in Borno

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Police Command in Borno on Tuesday confirmed the killing of five persons in a suicide bomb attack iKonduga Local Government Area of the state. The Spokesman of the command, Mr Victor Isuku, made the confirmation in a statement in Maiduguri. “Information received from Konduga has it that on Monday at about 2130 hrs, three …

The post Suicide Bomber kill five persons in Borno appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.