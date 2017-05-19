Suicide bombers attempted attack on University of Maiduguri fails again

The University of Maiduguri has been under several suicide bombers attack, as three male suicide-bombers were killed while attempting to attack a female hostel in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday night. According to reports from PRNigeria, it was reported that one of the three suicide-bombers carried an AK 47 gun. At least two …

The post Suicide bombers attempted attack on University of Maiduguri fails again appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

