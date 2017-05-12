Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sujimoto is Offering up to 50% Discount Off its Luxury Apartments! Hurry Now & Acquire your own MediciBySujimoto

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Whether you are buying, leasing or you know someone who needs accommodation, HURRY! Convert your network into net worth, by referring someone to us at Sujimoto to buy or lease a luxury apartment in the heart of Ikoyi, and earn up to 5 million naira. Sujimoto’s Medici Terraces is putting up 2 units out of its quintessential luxury terrace apartments […]

The post Sujimoto is Offering up to 50% Discount Off its Luxury Apartments! Hurry Now & Acquire your own MediciBySujimoto appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.