Sule Lamido Denied Bail as Police Moves to Arraign Him in Court

The Nigerian Police has refused to grant bail to former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido, who has been accused of breach of public peace.

Lamido was arrested in Kano in the early hours of Sunday after being accused of inciting violence in Jigawa.

Sambo Sokoto, police public relations officer, Kano zone one headquarters, told reporters that Lamido would soon be charged to court.

Sokoto said the government of Jigawa filed a petition against the former governor.

“It is a statement of fact that inciting public disturbance is a criminal offence contrary to section 114 of the penal code of Nigeria,” he said.

“His Excellency, the former governor of Jigawa state is currently under investigation and in police custody while the result of the investigation will be made public. The case will be charged on the completion of the investigation.

“The assistant inspector general of police, Zone One headquarters, Kano, wishes to assure the members of the general public that the police will continue to ensure the preservation of law and order and the protection of all Nigerians.”

