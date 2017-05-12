Suleman: Court fines DSS DG N250,000 over alleged unlawful arrest, detention

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has asked the Department of State Services, DSS, to tender an unreserved apology to Mr Tareri Avwomakpa whom it arrested in February for calling on Christians to support and accompany the General-Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman to its office when the Apostle was invited for interrogation over alleged hate preaching.

In a suit, FHC/ASB/CS/14/2017 against the Director-General, Department of State Services and the Delta State Director, DSS, filed by Tareri, a Warri-based legal practitioner and the son of the South-South Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria,CAN, Justice Adegoke who, while delivering his ruling on the case, held that Archbishop God-do-well Avwomakpa’s son’s arrest was unlawful and unconstitutional.

He therefore awarded N250,000 damages against the DSS director-general and the Delta state director of the organisation.

The court also ordered the DSS authorities to write a formal letter of apology to the claimant for a breach of his constitutional human rights.

Tareri also confirmed the ruling when contacted on Thursday and dedicated the judgment to Nigerians who had been killed, maimed and were currently suffering oppression for being Christians across the country.

Recall that the DSS had in January 28, invited the Apostle to its Abuja office for interrogation over claims that he preached hate sermons to his congregation.

Suleman was invited after he ordered his Christian followers to defend themselves if any herdsman comes to attack and or kill them.

The post Suleman: Court fines DSS DG N250,000 over alleged unlawful arrest, detention appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

