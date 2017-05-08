Sulley Muntari says Fifa and Uefa ‘not taking racism seriously’ – BBC Sport
BBC Sport
Sulley Muntari says Fifa and Uefa 'not taking racism seriously'
BBC Sport
Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari says he would walk off the pitch again, adding that Fifa and Uefa are "not taking racism seriously". The Pescara player, 32, was sent off after leaving the field claiming he was racially abused during a Serie A game …
Sulley Muntari Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder vows to walk off pitch again if racially abused
Sulley Muntari says he was 'treated like a criminal'
Muntari would walk off field again for racism
