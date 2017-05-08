Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sulley Muntari Vows To Walk Off The Pitch If He Is Abused Racially Again

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari says he would walk off the pitch again, adding that Fifa and Uefa are “not taking racism seriously”. The Pescara player, 32, was sent off after leaving the field claiming he was racially abused during a Serie A game. In a BBC interview, the ex-Portsmouth player claims racism is “everywhere and…

The post Sulley Muntari Vows To Walk Off The Pitch If He Is Abused Racially Again appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.