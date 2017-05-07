Pages Navigation Menu

Sullivan Chime Officially pitches tent with APC

Posted on May 7, 2017

Former Enugu state governor, Sullivan Chime has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, APC. At a ceremony in Udi local council of the state today, Chime said he was crossing with thousands of his supporters to the ruling party. National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun formally received Chime into […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

