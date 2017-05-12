Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sultan, Ooni canvass for morals, patriotism to curb insecurity

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SULTAN of Sokoto, Muhammad Saiad Abubakar III and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, have called on change of attitude by Nigerians in order to curb the reoccurring security challenges in the country. The sultan, who chaired the 2017 national security summit organised by the Nigeria Police Force and Leadership Newspapers in Abuja […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.