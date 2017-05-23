Sultan task Northern Govs to invest on SME’s

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO- The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III Tuesday called on the 19 northern Governor to invest on the small Scale Industireies to better the lot of ordinarily citizens across the region.

Sultan Abubakar who spoke in Kano during the second edition of Kano Economic Summit held at the Corronation Hall of Kano Government House said that direct investment on SME’s will create job that would ginger lasting peace in the region.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III said, “our people are not greedy like our elite who would want to have all, support the common man with small business to enable them have something to fall back on, and when you do this they would be happy,and we would have peace and decent society”.

Sultan who disclosed that Kano was his home, commended the development stride of Governor Ganduje in all spheres of human endeavours , adding that “I am here to strengthen him, and encourage him to do more”

Sa’ad Abubakar revealed that “we as traditional rulers are supposed to be seen not heard, and we are working underground to continue to help our political leaders, and we believe in their ability to create jobs , developed our economy and moved the country forward.

Abubakar III who picked hole on fast eroding general and societal norms said that “we have our culture and tradition, and we must strive at all time not to deviate because that was what made us different from others”.

Earlier in a speech, the emir of Kano underscored the need to invest in agriculture, adding that focus on the sector would surely change our economic fortune as a people and as a nation for good.

Sanusi II said that “I have repeatedly made it clear that economics was not rocket science , and Nation states that have developed accorded much emphasis on value creation, and these are often achievable through agriculture produce because it takes little to double or tripple the outcome .

The emir of Kano further said that ” its about giving farmers right education, how to do the right things , working with them, and giving them access to market”.

“We have worked with farmers in Kano, and Kaduna states, we have seen the borrower anchor programme in agriculture, its therefore easier to double our investment in the agricultural sector to get it right.”

Sanusi II said “we want to see the return of groundnut pyramid, but we don’t want to see Kano exporting groundnut, we want to see them in the oil mills where it would add value on the local economy.

The post Sultan task Northern Govs to invest on SME’s appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

