Sultry Social Media Celeb Who Posed With Peter Psquare Flirts With More Celebs
Thompson Ifunanya who is also known as Jessica Nwanchukwa on Facebook has continued to soar high in fame after meeting with legendary Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the Psquare music duo. Miss Ifunya has intensified efforts to flood social media with more sultry photos of her b**bs, bum and hips on parade. She caused a …
The post Sultry Social Media Celeb Who Posed With Peter Psquare Flirts With More Celebs appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!