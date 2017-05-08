Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr Names 25-man Squad For Corsica And South Africa Matches

Chelsea youngster Ola Aina has been called up by Nigeria in a squad

Home-based stars such as MFM FC’s Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun also made the list

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has named a 25-man squad for planned camping programme in France and the international friendly match against the Corsica Senior National Team later this month.

Super Eagles will open camp in Corsica May 24 and then play against the Corsica Senior team on two days later, before moving camp to Paris, for the second phase of the camping programme ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Injury has ruled out first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme of Wolverhampton Wanderers, leaving home-based Ikechukwu Ezenwa to fight it out with fellow former junior international Dele Alampasu.

THE FULL LIST:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Uche Agbo (CF Granada, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Stephen Odey (MFM FC); Olanrewaju Kayode (FC Austria Wien, Austria); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Serenren-Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany); Sikiru Olatubosun (MFM FC)

TO JOIN TEAM IN PARIS AFTER ENGLISH FA CUP FINAL

Ola Aina (Chelsea FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England)

The post Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr Names 25-man Squad For Corsica And South Africa Matches appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

