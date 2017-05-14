Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super Eagles duo of Ahmed Musa and Ndidi return to school – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Super Eagles duo of Ahmed Musa and Ndidi return to school
NAIJ.COM
Super Eagles duo of Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi have paid paid a relieving visit to Braunstone Community Primary months after it was vandalized. NAIJ.com understands that the two Nigeria internationals made a surprise stopover in the primary school to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.